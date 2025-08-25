Day of Reconciliatory Kiss and Birthday of the Tin Can: What else is celebrated on August 25

Today, August 25, marks the Day of the Reconciliatory Kiss and the Birthday of the Tin Can – a true breakthrough in the food industry, writes UNN.

Day of the Reconciliatory Kiss

The holiday originated in Great Britain in the 19th century, where it was established as a symbol of peace in relationships. Today, the Day of the Reconciliatory Kiss is celebrated in many countries around the world, and it remains a reminder of the value of forgiveness and new beginnings.

From time to time, everyone experiences conflicts – whether with relatives, friends, or a loved one. Disputes, grievances, or even loud scandals – all of this is part of life. However, today's holiday reminds us: it's time to put aside grievances, stop fighting, and take the first step towards peace.

The Day of the Reconciliatory Kiss encourages forgetting old grievances – from a minor dispute to a protracted feud. Find the strength to forgive, reconcile, and let a kiss be the final chord. They say that for lovers, this is generally the most pleasant moment after a quarrel, and some joke that sometimes conflicts arise only for such a sweet ending.

Birthday of the Linux Operating System

On August 25, 1991, University of Helsinki student Linus Torvalds completed work on his own operating system, which later became known as Linux. Initially, he aimed to create a home analogue of Unix, which he used at the university, and considered the project only as an educational hobby.

The inspiration was the Minix platform, created for educational purposes, but Torvalds' ambitions went far beyond it. The name Linux appeared as a combination of the author's name and Unix - and quickly stuck, despite the initial idea to rename the system to Freax.

Within a few years, Linux spread throughout the world, becoming the basis for millions of personal computers, servers, and mobile devices.

Birthday of the Tin Can

At first glance, this date may seem humorous, but it was thanks to the appearance of the tin can that humanity gained the ability to store food for months and even years without losing taste and benefits. The tin can became a real breakthrough in the food industry and everyday life, allowing products to be transported over long distances and made available in any season.

That is why the tin can is considered one of the most important inventions that significantly eased the lives of millions of people. The day dedicated to it is a great opportunity to pay tribute to those who made this invention.

12th week after Pentecost

The 12th week after Pentecost in 2025 falls on the period from August 25 to August 31. This time in the church calendar is considered part of the post-holiday period, when believers continue to spiritually comprehend the events of the Descent of the Holy Spirit and affirm their faith in everyday life.

During this week, special attention is paid to prayers for the unity of the Church and peace in society, for families and children, and for the souls of those who have passed away. Traditionally, psalms and excerpts from the Gospel are read in churches, reminding of love, humility, and service to one's neighbor.

Translation of the relics of Apostle Bartholomew (VI)

On August 25, believers celebrate the feast of the translation of the relics of Apostle Bartholomew (VI).

Apostle Bartholomew suffered for Christ in Albanian Armenia (now Baku) in 71 AD, where his holy relics were preserved after his martyrdom. They brought numerous miracles and converted unbelievers to Christ. Under Emperor Anastasius (491–518), the relics were transferred to the newly built city of Anastasiopolis (or Dara) and remained there until the end of the 6th century.

When the city was captured by the Persian king Khosrow, Christians took the ark with the relics and tried to save the shrine, carrying it to the shores of the Black Sea. The priests threw the ark into the sea along with four other relics of the martyrs Papian, Lucian, Gregory, and Acacius, but the arks miraculously did not sink and floated to Italy.

The ark with the relics of Apostle Bartholomew landed on the shore near the island of Lipari, where Bishop Agathon, together with the clergy, solemnly transferred it to the church. There, healing myrrh flowed from the relics. The shrines remained in Lipari until the middle of the 9th century, and then Christian merchants transported them to the city of Benevento, where they were placed with great honors in the main church.

