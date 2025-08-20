Yelensky: UOC-MP hides State Service for Ethno-politics directive from believers and misinforms about its content

$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 21832 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 22095 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 38308 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 147310 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 55397 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 52628 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 50853 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 188010 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 155419 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summitAugust 20, 07:31 AM • 14450 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 16333 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 42597 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
August 20, 08:52 AM • 29115 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 30698 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 13920 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 147412 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 9986 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 8832 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 10337 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 30860 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 42784 views
Yelensky: UOC-MP hides State Service for Ethno-politics directive from believers and misinforms about its content

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1574 views

The leadership of the UOC-MP is hiding a directive from the State Service for Ethno-politics from believers, which demands breaking ties with the Russian Orthodox Church and condemning Russia's aggression. Failure to comply with the demands by August 24 may lead to the liquidation of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP through court.

Yelensky: UOC-MP hides State Service for Ethno-politics directive from believers and misinforms about its content

Viktor Yelensky, head of the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, stated that the leadership of the UOC-MP does not disclose the content of the state's directive to its faithful and instead spreads false claims. The document demands the church's withdrawal from the Russian Orthodox Church and condemnation of Russia's actions against Ukraine. He said this on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

There are many rumors and much untruth surrounding this directive, and the content of this directive is hidden from the faithful of the UOC.

- noted Yelensky.

He explained that the document obliges the UOC-MP to sever all ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, including subordinate parishes, monasteries, eparchies, and theological educational institutions. The church must also officially declare that the 2017 ROC charter has no force for it, and publicly renounce the annexation of its eparchies by Russia and condemn the actions of the occupying forces.

According to Yelensky, the directive does not involve renouncing the Orthodox faith, changing the language of worship, switching to another calendar, or joining another confession.

At the same time, the head of the SESS warned: if the requirements of the document are not met by August 24, the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP may be recognized as structurally linked to the ROC, which is banned in Ukraine, and its liquidation may be initiated through the court.

In Zaporizhzhia, the SBU liquidated a Russian intelligence agent network operating under the guise of a Moscow Patriarchate priest13.08.25, 12:59

Alona Utkina

Society