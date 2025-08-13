$41.430.02
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 36272 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 55982 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 34103 views
In Zaporizhzhia, the SBU liquidated a Russian intelligence agent network operating under the guise of a Moscow Patriarchate priest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1792 views

The SBU exposed a Russian agent network in Zaporizhzhia, coordinated by a UOC-MP priest. He recruited parishioners to collect data on Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

In Zaporizhzhia, the SBU liquidated a Russian intelligence agent network operating under the guise of a Moscow Patriarchate priest

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed an agent network of the Russian GRU in Zaporizhzhia, which was coordinated by the abbot of one of the local UOC (MP) churches. The priest recruited residents and transferred secret data about Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction to the enemy.

This was stated by the SSU, writes UNN.

Details

The SSU military counterintelligence, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, neutralized a network of Russian military intelligence in Zaporizhzhia. As the investigation established, the organization and coordination of activities were carried out by a cleric of a local UOC (MP) church.

During sermons, the priest justified Russia's aggression and the occupiers' war crimes, looking for pro-Russian individuals among the parishioners. Then he began to recruit them for agent work in favor of Russian intelligence.

The SSU came across the priest after the arrest of a Russian spotter, who is already serving his sentence. His testimony allowed documenting the cleric's criminal activity.

It was found that among those recruited was a 41-year-old mobilized Ukrainian serviceman. According to the instructions of the Russian special service, he transmitted data on the deployment, strength, and armament of Ukrainian units in the Zaporizhzhia direction, as well as photocopies of documents regarding the deployment of new battalions.

The activities of the priest and the military were coordinated by a resident from the 316th GRU intelligence center of the Russian Federation, a former law enforcement officer from Zaporizhzhia who fled to the temporarily occupied territory.

During searches, computers, phones, the priest's Russian passport, ammunition for an AK, and cold weapons were seized from the detainees.

SSU investigators informed both of suspicion under five articles of the Criminal Code, including high treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and justification of Russian aggression.

The perpetrators are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing to bring all involved to justice. The operation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

SBU successfully thwarts Russian plan "Diversionary Noise" across Ukraine - Malyuk

Stepan Haftko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia