In Zaporizhzhia, the SBU liquidated a Russian intelligence agent network operating under the guise of a Moscow Patriarchate priest

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed an agent network of the Russian GRU in Zaporizhzhia, which was coordinated by the abbot of one of the local UOC (MP) churches. The priest recruited residents and transferred secret data about Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction to the enemy.

This was stated by the SSU, writes UNN.

Details

The SSU military counterintelligence, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, neutralized a network of Russian military intelligence in Zaporizhzhia. As the investigation established, the organization and coordination of activities were carried out by a cleric of a local UOC (MP) church.

During sermons, the priest justified Russia's aggression and the occupiers' war crimes, looking for pro-Russian individuals among the parishioners. Then he began to recruit them for agent work in favor of Russian intelligence.

The SSU came across the priest after the arrest of a Russian spotter, who is already serving his sentence. His testimony allowed documenting the cleric's criminal activity.

It was found that among those recruited was a 41-year-old mobilized Ukrainian serviceman. According to the instructions of the Russian special service, he transmitted data on the deployment, strength, and armament of Ukrainian units in the Zaporizhzhia direction, as well as photocopies of documents regarding the deployment of new battalions.

The activities of the priest and the military were coordinated by a resident from the 316th GRU intelligence center of the Russian Federation, a former law enforcement officer from Zaporizhzhia who fled to the temporarily occupied territory.

During searches, computers, phones, the priest's Russian passport, ammunition for an AK, and cold weapons were seized from the detainees.

SSU investigators informed both of suspicion under five articles of the Criminal Code, including high treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and justification of Russian aggression.

The perpetrators are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing to bring all involved to justice. The operation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

