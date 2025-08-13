SBU successfully thwarts Russian plan "Diversionary Noise" across Ukraine - Malyuk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is successfully countering the Russian plan "Diversionary Noise" – a plan by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, sanctioned since late 2023, which involves large-scale terrorist attacks and explosions across Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

If we talk about changing forms and methods, then it is worth mentioning "Diversionary Noise." This is the name of the plan that Putin sanctioned at the end of 2023. And the enemy began to carry out its sabotage on a large scale throughout Ukraine. It all started with arsons of ordinary cars, then they began to work with improvised explosive devices. I cannot tell all the details. But, believe me, we are very effectively counteracting proactively. What is it about? Almost 80% of all such criminal enemy manifestations are uncovered proactively. Thanks to what? I will briefly and concisely touch upon this. A very important institution of double agency. What does this mean? It means that when the enemy firmly believes that there is a "source" here: listens, sets tasks, and pays large sums of money, but in the end, these are our patriotically minded citizens. - said Maliuk.

According to him, an "agent-technical cap" has been created over each region of Ukraine, which allows for controlling the situation and timely detaining them.

If we take the surge in crime related to the deliberate destruction of military property by setting cars on fire, then both the National Police and we managed, in essence, to break the dynamic, and it has been neutralized. Subsequently, the enemy scaled up in another direction. Namely, working with improvised explosive devices. You understand, it's one thing when a war criminal, whose hands are stained with the blood of our fellow citizens, explodes in the enemy's rear, and another thing when they recruit a minor over the phone. They immediately give him instructions and a video lesson on how to make a bomb from a hardware store. There are literally three ingredients and an electric match as a detonator. They pay him a thousand dollars to a crypto wallet, and then he carries this device, and they control him remotely and wait for the right moment to press the "trigger." However, most of this is managed proactively. - added Maliuk.

He emphasized that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 118 agent networks have been exposed, including those that obtained information about the Defense Forces, prepared attacks, and even those that prepared an assassination attempt on the President.

In addition, he said that the SSU has already announced 3,500 suspicions under the article "Treason."

