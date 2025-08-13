$41.450.06
August 12, 05:43 PM • 19252 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 47057 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 37129 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 66339 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 38108 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 39383 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 107189 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98376 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96739 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 46086 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Publications
Exclusives
SBU successfully thwarts Russian plan "Diversionary Noise" across Ukraine - Malyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The Security Service of Ukraine is effectively countering the Russian plan "Diversionary Noise," which involves large-scale terrorist attacks and explosions. Almost 80% of enemy manifestations are preemptively uncovered thanks to the institution of double agency and an "agent-technical cap" over the regions.

SBU successfully thwarts Russian plan "Diversionary Noise" across Ukraine - Malyuk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is successfully countering the Russian plan "Diversionary Noise" – a plan by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, sanctioned since late 2023, which involves large-scale terrorist attacks and explosions across Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

If we talk about changing forms and methods, then it is worth mentioning "Diversionary Noise." This is the name of the plan that Putin sanctioned at the end of 2023. And the enemy began to carry out its sabotage on a large scale throughout Ukraine. It all started with arsons of ordinary cars, then they began to work with improvised explosive devices. I cannot tell all the details. But, believe me, we are very effectively counteracting proactively. What is it about? Almost 80% of all such criminal enemy manifestations are uncovered proactively. Thanks to what? I will briefly and concisely touch upon this. A very important institution of double agency. What does this mean? It means that when the enemy firmly believes that there is a "source" here: listens, sets tasks, and pays large sums of money, but in the end, these are our patriotically minded citizens.

- said Maliuk.

According to him, an "agent-technical cap" has been created over each region of Ukraine, which allows for controlling the situation and timely detaining them.

If we take the surge in crime related to the deliberate destruction of military property by setting cars on fire, then both the National Police and we managed, in essence, to break the dynamic, and it has been neutralized. Subsequently, the enemy scaled up in another direction. Namely, working with improvised explosive devices. You understand, it's one thing when a war criminal, whose hands are stained with the blood of our fellow citizens, explodes in the enemy's rear, and another thing when they recruit a minor over the phone. They immediately give him instructions and a video lesson on how to make a bomb from a hardware store. There are literally three ingredients and an electric match as a detonator. They pay him a thousand dollars to a crypto wallet, and then he carries this device, and they control him remotely and wait for the right moment to press the "trigger." However, most of this is managed proactively.

 - added Maliuk.

He emphasized that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 118 agent networks have been exposed, including those that obtained information about the Defense Forces, prepared attacks, and even those that prepared an assassination attempt on the President.

In addition, he said that the SSU has already announced 3,500 suspicions under the article "Treason."

Recall

A 45-year-old resident of Mykolaiv worked for Russian special services and, as the Security Service found, adjusted Russian missile and drone attacks on the port city.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
National Police of Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mykolaiv