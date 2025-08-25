Lviv set a new temperature record 25 August 2025
On August 25, a record low temperature of +4.3°C was recorded in Lviv, which is an absolute minimum for the entire period of observations. The previous record in 1964 was +6.2°C.
On August 25, Lviv woke up to an unexpected "cool gift" from nature. The city recorded a record low temperature for this day – only +4.3°C. This is an absolute minimum for the entire period of observations. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, writes UNN.
The previous record belonged to 1964, when the thermometer dropped to +6.2°C. Thus, this year's August morning air became the coolest in the last six decades.
Meteorologists of the Lviv Regional Center note that such a sharp change in temperature is associated with an active invasion of cold air masses from the north. For Lviv residents, this became a noticeable contrast after traditionally warm August days.
Although the heat may still return, this record reminds us how changeable and unpredictable the weather can be even at the end of summer.
