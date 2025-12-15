Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will change

A new approach to air raid alerts with district-by-district notification is being introduced throughout Ukraine, aimed at reducing the duration of alerts, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Monday, UNN reports.

We are introducing a new approach to air raid alerts across the country - district-by-district notification. Differentiating the signal by individual districts will help reduce the duration of alerts in those communities where there is no real threat at a given moment. - Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

According to her, businesses and local communities have long asked for this so that enterprises can operate without downtime.

"The State Emergency Service, together with the Air Force and the Regional Military Administrations, launched the division into districts throughout the country, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the first stage, the system was tested in 13 regions. Now it has been extended to all regions," the Prime Minister noted.

The new approach, according to her, has already significantly reduced the duration of alerts. "This is especially noticeable in the frontline and central regions. The greatest effect is recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where some communities received more than 100 additional days without alerts. In the Sumy region, the time of alerts decreased by 50 days, in the Kharkiv region - by more than a month in some communities," she noted.

This, as the Prime Minister noted, "allows critical infrastructure and businesses to operate more stably and maintain economic activity in the regions."

"In addition, the signal transmission from the Air Force to the State Emergency Service now takes not several minutes, but 8-15 seconds, which increases the speed of response," Svyrydenko emphasized.

