Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will change

10:16 AM • 964 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 4864 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 10665 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 12017 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 14391 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 22200 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 31123 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 27891 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 37388 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 39338 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
Popular news
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM • 16141 views
In Odesa region, after massive Russian strikes, all services are working 24/7 - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationDecember 15, 02:15 AM • 4708 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 17277 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds04:45 AM • 11969 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 17778 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 64400 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 80067 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 66907 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 76313 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 100874 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 16185 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 33671 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 35372 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 40002 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 74661 views
Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Ukraine has introduced a new approach to air raid alerts with district-by-district notification, which will reduce the duration of alerts in communities without a real threat. This has already shortened the time of alerts in frontline and central regions, allowing businesses to operate more stably.

Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will change

A new approach to air raid alerts with district-by-district notification is being introduced throughout Ukraine, aimed at reducing the duration of alerts, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Monday, UNN reports.

We are introducing a new approach to air raid alerts across the country - district-by-district notification. Differentiating the signal by individual districts will help reduce the duration of alerts in those communities where there is no real threat at a given moment.

- Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

According to her, businesses and local communities have long asked for this so that enterprises can operate without downtime.

"The State Emergency Service, together with the Air Force and the Regional Military Administrations, launched the division into districts throughout the country, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the first stage, the system was tested in 13 regions. Now it has been extended to all regions," the Prime Minister noted.

The new approach, according to her, has already significantly reduced the duration of alerts. "This is especially noticeable in the frontline and central regions. The greatest effect is recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where some communities received more than 100 additional days without alerts. In the Sumy region, the time of alerts decreased by 50 days, in the Kharkiv region - by more than a month in some communities," she noted.

This, as the Prime Minister noted, "allows critical infrastructure and businesses to operate more stably and maintain economic activity in the regions."

"In addition, the signal transmission from the Air Force to the State Emergency Service now takes not several minutes, but 8-15 seconds, which increases the speed of response," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Russia uses power outages in Ukraine for information special operations - Center for Countering Disinformation12.12.25, 07:44 • 3770 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force