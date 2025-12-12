$42.280.10
Russia uses power outages in Ukraine for information special operations - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine records a disinformation campaign regarding power outages in Ukraine. Russian resources spread claims about alleged unfair distribution of electricity and its sale to the EU.

Russia uses power outages in Ukraine for information special operations - Center for Countering Disinformation

A disinformation campaign is being recorded online, spreading speculative, manipulative, and false claims regarding power outages in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian and disguised as Ukrainian resources are spreading claims that the Ukrainian authorities are allegedly "unfairly distributing electricity between regions," which leaves eastern regions without light, while cafes in the west "are lit up."

The old propaganda narrative that Ukraine "sells electricity to the EU while its citizens sit without light" is also being spread. At the same time, the Ministry of Energy previously reported that Ukraine does not export electricity, and all available generation in the country is currently directed exclusively to cover domestic consumption.

The spread of such narratives is a typical example of an enemy information operation. The goal is to provoke a split in society, destabilize the internal situation, and sow conflict between residents of different regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The CCD indicates that in reality, the only reason for power outages is terrorist attacks by Russians on energy infrastructure.

"The difference in the scale of outages between regions is explained by the fact that the enemy deliberately attacks not only generation facilities but also power transmission lines between Ukrainian regions," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

The CCD predicts that in the coming months, Russia will intensify cognitive operations against Ukraine, trying to sow despair among Ukrainians, impose the idea of inevitable defeat, and create a split between the military, authorities, and society.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine