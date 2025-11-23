$42.150.00
Russians' financial situation is deteriorating: only 8% report an increase in wealth - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

Surveys show a worsening financial situation for Russians, with only 8% reporting an increase in wealth, while 23% report a deterioration. Only 24% hope for an improvement in their financial situation in the coming year.

Russians' financial situation is deteriorating: only 8% report an increase in wealth - CPD

New sociological survey data show a deterioration in the financial situation of Russians over the past few months. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the share of Russians who report an increase in their wealth has dropped to 8%, while almost every fourth (23%) speaks of a deterioration in their financial situation. At the same time, optimism is falling: only 24% hope for an improvement in the financial situation in the coming year.

At the same time, propagandist media, spreading this news, emphasize that 57% of Russians "consider their financial situation to be average." This is how they try to impose the illusion of "economic stability," although this narrative is far from reality.

- indicate in the CCD.

They emphasize that due to the full-scale war against Ukraine, on which the Kremlin spends huge resources, in recent years Russia has entered a systemic economic degradation.

"The incomes of the population are falling, and taxes and prices are rising. Putin does not show any desire to end the war. Economic pressure on the population will only intensify, and over time even more Russians will feel the war in their own pockets," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

Recently, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that the Russian authorities are preparing the population for a sharp deterioration in living standards due to a record budget deficit, which in 2025 will reach 5.74 trillion rubles.

Russia's economy is sliding into recession, with the most noticeable deterioration in manufacturing - intelligence14.11.25, 12:03 • 5323 views

