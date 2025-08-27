US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly expressed a desire to end the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official's interview with Fox News.

Details

According to Witkoff, the Kremlin chief Putin agreed to the peace proposal and expressed hope that his words would be fulfilled.

Putin made sincere efforts to achieve dialogue. He did this at the summit in Alaska. This is a very difficult conflict, but the president is determined to end it. - said Trump's special representative.

Also, Steve Witkoff believes that for a peace agreement to be concluded, the personal presence of the Russian president will be required at the negotiations.

"President Putin at the Alaska summit actually admitted that this war would never have happened if President (Trump. - ed.) had been in office," Witkoff added.

Recall

US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff stated his hope to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and with Hamas by the end of 2025.

