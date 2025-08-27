Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week. He noted that the US talks with Russians daily.
US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he will meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
I'm meeting with the Ukrainians this week. So I'll meet with them this week in New York, and that's an important signal that we're talking to the Russians every day.
Earlier, Steve Witkoff stated his hope to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and with Hamas by the end of 2025.
