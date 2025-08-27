Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - Reuters

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 35364 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 69161 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 46837 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 108706 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 136775 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 134846 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 55380 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152297 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63180 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56511 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.2m/s
75%
750mm
Popular news
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 38487 views
Trump vs. Fed: Markets in Panic After Attempt to Dismiss Central Bank HeadAugust 26, 02:10 PM • 3930 views
The Netherlands will finance at least one complete set of American air defense systemsAugust 26, 03:21 PM • 3548 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 4112 views
Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against UkraineVideo08:53 PM • 3370 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 35364 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 38494 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 108706 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 134846 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 166933 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Taylor Swift
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 4126 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 59517 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 111051 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 133436 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 61597 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
United States dollar
Diia (service)
Financial Times

Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week. He noted that the US talks with Russians daily.

Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - Reuters

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he will meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

I'm meeting with the Ukrainians this week. So I'll meet with them this week in New York, and that's an important signal that we're talking to the Russians every day.

- said the US President's Special Envoy on Fox News' "Special Report" program.

Earlier, Steve Witkoff stated his hope to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and with Hamas by the end of 2025.

Cessation of Russia's war in Ukraine: a platform for negotiations is currently being sought - Zelenskyy26.08.25, 18:49 • 2618 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Fox News
Reuters
New York City
United States
Ukraine