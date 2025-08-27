Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - Reuters

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he will meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

I'm meeting with the Ukrainians this week. So I'll meet with them this week in New York, and that's an important signal that we're talking to the Russians every day. - said the US President's Special Envoy on Fox News' "Special Report" program.

Earlier, Steve Witkoff stated his hope to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and with Hamas by the end of 2025.

