Cessation of Russia's war in Ukraine: a platform for negotiations is currently being sought - Zelenskyy

This week there will be contacts with Turkey, with European countries that can be platforms for talks with the Russians. Ukraine will do everything possible to end the war. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

Now, this week there will be contacts with Turkey, there will be contacts with the Gulf countries, with European countries that can be platforms for talks with the Russians. From our side, everything will be as ready as possible to end the war. It is important that partners confirm this. And further, everything will depend solely on the will of world leaders – primarily the United States – to put pressure on Russia. New steps, new pressure are needed: sanctions, tariffs – all this must be on the table. We talked about this with General Kellogg yesterday, we are working with the Americans very substantively – after our meeting in Washington, we have a new basis for joint work - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Russia is sending signals exclusively that it intends to continue to evade real negotiations.

This can only be changed by strong sanctions, strong tariffs – real pressure. We are also taking our steps that can influence - added the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams is planned for the end of the week to discuss possible negotiations between our state and Russia.