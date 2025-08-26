Cessation of Russia's war in Ukraine: a platform for negotiations is currently being sought - Zelenskyy

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
04:15 PM • 1804 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
02:13 PM • 7658 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 45567 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 89658 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 81901 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 41777 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 133973 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 59113 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 54685 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 178159 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 107042 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 63652 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 26, 10:30 AM • 40842 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy11:34 AM • 45089 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 19843 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 7300 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 45571 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 81908 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 107751 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await StudentsAugust 26, 06:24 AM • 133977 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 20055 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 64158 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 107777 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 47335 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 183989 views
Actual
Ammunition
United States dollar
Hryvnia
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Cessation of Russia's war in Ukraine: a platform for negotiations is currently being sought - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

President Zelenskyy announced upcoming contacts with Turkey and European countries regarding platforms for negotiations with Russia. Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, but expects confirmation from partners and pressure on the Russian Federation.

Cessation of Russia's war in Ukraine: a platform for negotiations is currently being sought - Zelenskyy

This week there will be contacts with Turkey, with European countries that can be platforms for talks with the Russians. Ukraine will do everything possible to end the war. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

Now, this week there will be contacts with Turkey, there will be contacts with the Gulf countries, with European countries that can be platforms for talks with the Russians. From our side, everything will be as ready as possible to end the war. It is important that partners confirm this. And further, everything will depend solely on the will of world leaders – primarily the United States – to put pressure on Russia. New steps, new pressure are needed: sanctions, tariffs – all this must be on the table. We talked about this with General Kellogg yesterday, we are working with the Americans very substantively – after our meeting in Washington, we have a new basis for joint work

- said Zelenskyy. 

He emphasized that Russia is sending signals exclusively that it intends to continue to evade real negotiations.

This can only be changed by strong sanctions, strong tariffs – real pressure. We are also taking our steps that can influence

- added the President. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams is planned for the end of the week to discuss possible negotiations between our state and Russia. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine