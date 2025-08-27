In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko

In the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities of Sumy region, Russians continue their actions using small infantry groups, but the number of attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders has decreased. In Kharkiv region, the enemy has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Situation in Sumy region

Sumy region is a large small direction, if you compare the entire length of the border with Russia within Sumy region. In total, it is 550 km. And only within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities, enemy actions using small infantry groups continue. But over the last period, the number of even attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders is significantly less than it was before. - Demchenko said.

According to him, the enemy was contained in Sumy region.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted earlier, the enemy was contained in Sumy region. Everything necessary was done to ensure that the enemy was defeated, practically unable to achieve what they wanted, to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. - Demchenko said.

Syrskyi: AFU successfully advancing in Sumy direction

Situation in Kharkiv region

Demchenko told where in Kharkiv region Russians continue to try to attack the positions of State Border Guard Service units.

Kharkiv region is primarily the direction of the settlement of Vovchansk and the direction of the settlement of Stroivka, these are, in particular, those defense lines where units of the State Border Guard Service are located, where the enemy also continues attempts with its infantry groups to attack the positions of State Border Guard Service units. - Demchenko said.

He reported that both in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, any attacks by infantry groups are preceded by numerous shellings.

In Kharkiv region, the enemy also has no success in achieving any advance deep into the territory of our country. Along the front line, units of the State Border Guard Service, especially in the Siversk and Kramatorsk directions, as well as in the Pokrovsk direction, daily repel enemy assault actions. Mostly, these are attempts to advance with infantry groups. - Demchenko said.

