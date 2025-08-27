$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
11:13 AM • 624 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 706 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 12585 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 31665 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 29656 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 97800 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 68160 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 143016 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 150552 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58940 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
37%
751mm
Popular news
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 25718 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in ArgentinaAugust 27, 03:18 AM • 23850 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 19759 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters06:24 AM • 17766 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 16672 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 31636 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 61520 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 58978 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 142997 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 150549 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Mark Zuckerberg
Viktor Orban
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 8812 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 10014 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 16693 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 20286 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 70597 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Ammunition
TikTok
Facebook

In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

In Sumy region, Russian attacks by small infantry groups have decreased, the enemy failed to advance deep. In Kharkiv region, the enemy also has no success in advancing, attacks continue in Vovchansk and Stroivka.

In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko

In the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities of Sumy region, Russians continue their actions using small infantry groups, but the number of attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders has decreased. In Kharkiv region, the enemy has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Situation in Sumy region

Sumy region is a large small direction, if you compare the entire length of the border with Russia within Sumy region. In total, it is 550 km. And only within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities, enemy actions using small infantry groups continue. But over the last period, the number of even attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders is significantly less than it was before.

- Demchenko said.

According to him, the enemy was contained in Sumy region.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted earlier, the enemy was contained in Sumy region. Everything necessary was done to ensure that the enemy was defeated, practically unable to achieve what they wanted, to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine.

- Demchenko said.

Syrskyi: AFU successfully advancing in Sumy direction8/12/25, 7:28 AM • 3413 views

Situation in Kharkiv region

Demchenko told where in Kharkiv region Russians continue to try to attack the positions of State Border Guard Service units.

Kharkiv region is primarily the direction of the settlement of Vovchansk and the direction of the settlement of Stroivka, these are, in particular, those defense lines where units of the State Border Guard Service are located, where the enemy also continues attempts with its infantry groups to attack the positions of State Border Guard Service units.

- Demchenko said.

He reported that both in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, any attacks by infantry groups are preceded by numerous shellings.

In Kharkiv region, the enemy also has no success in achieving any advance deep into the territory of our country. Along the front line, units of the State Border Guard Service, especially in the Siversk and Kramatorsk directions, as well as in the Pokrovsk direction, daily repel enemy assault actions. Mostly, these are attempts to advance with infantry groups.

- Demchenko said.

Demchenko on Russia's exercises with Belarus: according to forecasts, Russia will not be able to deploy a sufficiently large group, but one should not relax8/27/25, 1:01 PM • 1764 views

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk