Syrskyi: AFU successfully advancing in Sumy direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy at the front - in particular, in the Sumy direction, they are conducting active operations and achieving success in advancing and liberating Ukrainian territories. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, informs UNN.

Details

He made his post following the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

It's hard. But we are holding back the enemy. In the Sumy direction, we are conducting active operations and have some success in advancing, in liberating Ukrainian land – noted Syrskyi.

According to him, units participating in combat operations will receive additional funding.

By order of the President, each brigade will receive an additional 7 million UAH for each battalion participating in combat operations - announced the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also reported that decisions are being prepared regarding other needs and issues that were raised during working trips to the troops.

In addition, according to him, excessive bureaucracy is being removed from the army.

"The procedure for awarding warriors who have earned the highest honors will be improved and simplified to avoid unnecessary red tape. We also agreed at the Staff meeting on the need to shorten and digitize the process of writing off property," Syrskyi said.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the need to scale up the use of ground robotic systems for evacuating the wounded. He also called for improving the provision of medical units with armored and evacuation vehicles.

