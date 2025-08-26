$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 10130 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 12530 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
02:13 PM • 15365 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 60724 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 108683 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 97052 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 46579 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 141420 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 60423 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 55107 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
60%
749mm
Popular news
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 122527 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 75699 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 26, 10:30 AM • 48876 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - ZelenskyyAugust 26, 11:34 AM • 53288 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 28936 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 10115 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 14067 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 60613 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 96912 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 124215 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 29553 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 77108 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 115615 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 51157 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 190931 views
Actual
Ammunition
United States dollar
Euro
Hryvnia
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10130 views

President Zelenskyy signed laws establishing the legal regime of Defence City to support defense industry enterprises. Residents will receive tax benefits and simplified customs procedures, taking into account the position of the aviation industry.

The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws that provide for amendments to the Tax and Customs Codes and create a special legal regime in Ukraine called Defence City to support enterprises of the defense-industrial complex and stimulate the development of key industries. The initiative partially took into account the position of the aviation industry, but experts emphasize: for truly effective support, a comprehensive state policy is needed, writes UNN.

Details

Defence City residents will receive a number of support tools: tax benefits (exemption from income tax provided that it is reinvested, as well as from land, real estate, and environmental taxes), simplified customs procedures and export control of military goods, special conditions for currency supervision by the NBU, as well as state support for relocation and increased security of production facilities.

The head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, noted https://t.me/getmantsevdanil/9926 that the draft laws were significantly revised for the second reading together with the Ministry of Defense and business. Now it's up to the implementation of the initiative in practice.

In practical terms, one of the key decisions was to reduce the threshold of defense income for aircraft manufacturing enterprises to 50% (for other industries, it is 75%). Viktor Popov, President of the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, emphasized that this is an important signal for the market, but it should be considered only as one of the elements of systemic state support.

The aviation industry in general and aircraft manufacturing in particular is a real locomotive of the economy, which launches the development of dozens of related sectors. Every investment here is multiplied three to four times, and every job created opens up new opportunities in science, education, and industry. Tax benefits of UAH 9.3 billion allowed enterprises in the industry not only to work, but also to pay UAH 22.9 billion to the budget - 2.5 times more. This is a clear example of how state support turns into a winning investment. Moreover, the funds released thanks to the preferences are directed to production modernization, scientific research, personnel training, and the creation of new jobs

- said Viktor Popov.

In addition, the President of the Aerospace Association emphasized that only in 2017-2023, leading enterprises in the industry invested more than UAH 13.9 billion in modernization - one and a half times more than the amount of benefits provided.

These are new technologies, automation, digitalization of production, creation of innovative aviation systems, new generation engines, and finally the possibility of working on the An-178 transport aircraft, which we are all so proud of

- added Viktor Popov.

Viktor Popov is convinced that the aviation industry can become one of the locomotives of Ukraine's economic recovery. But for this, partial benefits within the framework of a general initiative are not enough.

New program documents aimed at supporting aviation are needed - with the restoration of tax preferences and incentives that were in effect until 2025, and their extension until at least 2035. At the same time, it is necessary to expand state orders, support research and development work, and consider the possibility of integrating Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing into European and world programs for the creation of modern aircraft. Otherwise, the country risks losing not only economic potential, but also competencies accumulated over the years and in demand worldwide

- summarized Viktor Popov.

Recall

The Aerospace Association of Ukraine reported that the aviation industry is a strategic industry in Ukraine, which ensures defense capability, provides jobs for more than 40,000 people, and creates a multiplier effect for dozens of related sectors.

Aviation enterprises ensure the technical readiness of aircraft of Army Aviation, Air Force, and other units that use aviation daily in confrontation with the enemy. They modernize weapons, implement communication and defense systems, manufacture components, and ensure the technical readiness of aircraft and helicopters that perform combat and evacuation missions.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Viktor Popov
Defence City
An-178
Danylo Hetmantsev
National Bank of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine