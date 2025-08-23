Viktor Popov

The Defence City bill takes into account the interests of aircraft manufacturers after revision. Further, it is necessary to
restore industry tax benefits and guarantees for the aviation industry.
Ukrainian pilots spoke about a successful air operation using Western weapons. The use of ADM-160 MALD missiles as decoys allowed
for high-precision strikes on enemy targets.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft laws on the special regime Defence City for the defense industry. The aviation industry's proposals were partially taken into account, including a reduced income threshold for residency.
The Parliament adopted draft laws for Defence City.
Lawmakers are working on amendments to include aircraft manufacturing enterprises in the special regime.
The Verkhovna Rada is preparing to consider draft laws on Defence City.
The Ukrainian aviation industry lost tax benefits from January 1, 2025, which puts it on the verge of survival. The industry seeks inclusion in the Defence City initiative to preserve production and jobs.