Defence City becomes a reality: the Verkhovna Rada adopted relevant draft laws

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 4498 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 21299 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 31728 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 35679 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 61579 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 158538 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 69386 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 129495 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 337609 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 103925 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.8m/s
39%
746mm
Popular news
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 59818 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 56527 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 39027 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list06:48 AM • 23145 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 15174 views
Publications
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 15369 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 76906 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 158535 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 129493 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 337603 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 45233 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 41355 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 41660 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 69989 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 85806 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
Pistol
Hryvnia

Defence City becomes a reality: the Verkhovna Rada adopted relevant draft laws

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Parliament adopted draft laws for Defence City.

Defence City becomes a reality: the Verkhovna Rada adopted relevant draft laws

The parliament, in the second reading and in general, adopted two key draft laws that pave the way for the creation of Defence City - a special regime for the development of the defense industry with ten-year tax benefits and simplified procedures for enterprises in the industry, writes UNN.

Details

For draft law №13420 - on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other laws of Ukraine regarding the support of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, people's deputies gave 260 votes, for draft law №13421 - on amendments to section XXI "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Customs Code of Ukraine regarding the support of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, 258 deputies voted.

This refers to 10-year tax benefits for Defence City residents. Instead of the List of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, a special Defence City Register is being created, which will be managed by the Ministry of Defense. Clear rules are established for residents: their status, conditions for obtaining, and control procedure will be determined by the Law "On National Security of Ukraine." At the same time, the share of qualified income of a resident must be at least 75%, and for aircraft manufacturing enterprises - at least 50%.

Support tools for Defence City residents include providing tax benefits, in particular, exemption from income tax provided it is reinvested, as well as from land, real estate, and environmental taxes. Simplified customs procedures and simplified export control of military goods will apply to them. In addition, the National Bank of Ukraine will be able to establish features of currency supervision, and the state will provide support for relocation and increased security of production facilities.

"This is the foundation for the development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, which will not only strengthen the state's defense capabilities but also create new opportunities for investments, technologies, and jobs," commented Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of the parliamentary faction of the "Servant of the People" political party, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy, on the adoption of the Defence City draft laws.

In addition, before the final vote, Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the parliamentary faction of the "Servant of the People" political party, chairman of the subcommittee on state security, defense, and defense innovations of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, addressed those present in the Verkhovna Rada hall with a call to support aviation.

"We are currently considering very important laws, and my amendments, as well as the amendments of my colleagues, concerned a very sensitive branch of the Ukrainian economy, namely - aircraft manufacturing," said MP Fedir Venislavskyi during the discussion of the draft laws in parliament.

According to the parliamentarian, as a result of long and complex negotiations, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence took into account the specifics of the aircraft manufacturing industry in the Defence City regime.

"Ukraine is currently among the top ten countries in the world that can independently manufacture aircraft from scratch to full readiness. Moreover, many Ukrainian developments have demonstrated their superiority in radio engineering characteristics over existing foreign analogues," emphasized Fedir Venislavskyi.

Recall

Even before the first reading vote on the Defence City package, aviation associations emphasized that residency in the initiative is critically important for the preservation and development of the industry. After all, since 2025, aircraft manufacturing has lost tax benefits and preferences that for a decade ensured stable operation and development of enterprises.

In order for Ukrainian aviation to continue to exist and develop, perform its part of the work to ensure the fulfillment of defense tasks, and preserve jobs for more than 40 thousand specialists, the Aerospace Association of Ukraine developed its proposals for consideration in Defence City. At the same time, the president of the association, Viktor Popov, emphasized that tax incentives for the industry have already proven their effectiveness and should be restored through the new regime. Only in 2017-2023, tax preferences freed up UAH 9.3 billion for enterprises, while the state received UAH 22.9 billion in tax revenues - meaning that for every hryvnia of incentives, the budget returned 2.5 times more.

Subsequently, amendments to the second reading of the relevant draft laws were introduced by people's deputies. In particular, the aviation industry was supported by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the parliamentary faction of the "Servant of the People" political party. The parliamentarian noted that the proposed steps were important for preserving Ukraine's aircraft manufacturing, which is unique and competitive even in the international market. In addition, according to the MP, Ukraine, with the participation of European and American partners, can replace imported parts that were once supplied from Russia, and bring unique equipment to the market.

Add

The proposals submitted by the deputies were aimed at integrating the aviation industry into Defence City and creating conditions for its development. They provided for the inclusion of aircraft manufacturing enterprises in the list of residents, taking into account annual income and activities in the field of aircraft maintenance, as well as expanding the list of defense industry companies, including those working on international contracts. It was proposed to introduce more flexible access conditions in wartime conditions, extend tax benefits provided they are reinvested, provide customs preferences and guarantees for export, and direct the released funds to modernization and research. Such tools are common practice in leading countries of the world and are especially important for Ukrainian aviation in wartime conditions.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Viktor Popov
Fedir Venislavskyi
Defence City
Verkhovna Rada