Ukrainian pilots spoke about an operation involving the effective use of Western weapons

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 530 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 6972 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 10707 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 8914 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 11019 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 10128 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 12720 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22029 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 43767 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37657 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.1m/s
75%
741mm
Popular news
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in UkraineAugust 22, 02:43 AM • 20353 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhotoAugust 22, 03:12 AM • 17404 views
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 10327 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 11254 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 4390 views
Publications
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 6972 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 10707 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 43767 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 15188 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 49925 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 1068 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 4450 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 21338 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 89429 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 82588 views
Actual
Medicinal products
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cryptocurrency
COVID-19

Ukrainian pilots spoke about an operation involving the effective use of Western weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Ukrainian pilots spoke about a successful air operation using Western weapons. The use of ADM-160 MALD missiles as decoys allowed for high-precision strikes on enemy targets.

Ukrainian pilots spoke about an operation involving the effective use of Western weapons

A high-precision air strike on Russian targets involves clear and coordinated actions, planning and careful calculations, experience and interaction at dozens of operational airfields. Ukrainian pilots spoke about one such operation, where the tactical aviation of the Air Force effectively uses Western weapons, giving the enemy no chance on the ground. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force plot.

"Air operation is an extremely difficult task!

A high-precision air strike on enemy targets involves clear and coordinated actions, planning and careful calculations, experience and interaction at dozens of operational airfields.

Ukrainian pilots talk about one such operation, where the tactical aviation of the Air Force effectively uses Western weapons, giving the enemy no chance on the ground!", - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Su-27 fighter pilot with the call sign "Hooligan" spoke about the launch of ADM-160 MALD missiles.

Today I launched ADM-160 MALD missiles. These missiles are designed to take the main blow of air defense, to create interference. This missile is a decoy for air defense systems. At this time, at another airfield, our comrades are programming Storm Shadow or SCALP missiles to strike the enemy

- said "Hooligan".

Su-27 fighter pilot with the call sign "Viking" added that HARM anti-radar missiles are used in cooperation with strike groups during such operations.

After our departure and the bombers, we reached certain designated launch lines and launched cruise missiles

- said pilot "Hooligan".

"Viking" emphasized that the entire group that participated in this operation performed at an extremely high level.

My flight crew is eager to fight. We have a queue. When I see that the task is very risky, I try to go alone

- said tactical aviation brigade commander Oleksandr Dovhach.

Recall

Today, Ukraine has a unique aviation configuration, simultaneously operating both modern Western equipment – F-16, Mirage, etc., and Soviet-made aircraft, including Mi-8 helicopters, which Ukrainian enterprises are modernizing for combat missions.

According to the commander of the army aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Pavlo Bardakov, Ukraine is currently not even considering abandoning Soviet equipment, but its use requires maintaining it in combat-ready condition, proper technical maintenance, and modernization.

In turn, the Aerospace Association of Ukraine reported on the synergy of civil and military aviation. According to the President of the association, Viktor Popov, examples of such work are cases when modernized transport aircraft, which yesterday worked in civil aviation, tomorrow can perform army aviation tasks – deliver ammunition, evacuate the wounded, or transport troops. This is a direct contribution to national security and is extremely important.

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Viktor Popov
Defence City
Cruise missile
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29
Sukhoi Su-27
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mi-8
Su-25
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon