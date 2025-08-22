A high-precision air strike on Russian targets involves clear and coordinated actions, planning and careful calculations, experience and interaction at dozens of operational airfields. Ukrainian pilots spoke about one such operation, where the tactical aviation of the Air Force effectively uses Western weapons, giving the enemy no chance on the ground. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force plot.

"Air operation is an extremely difficult task!

A high-precision air strike on enemy targets involves clear and coordinated actions, planning and careful calculations, experience and interaction at dozens of operational airfields.

Ukrainian pilots talk about one such operation, where the tactical aviation of the Air Force effectively uses Western weapons, giving the enemy no chance on the ground!", - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Su-27 fighter pilot with the call sign "Hooligan" spoke about the launch of ADM-160 MALD missiles.

Today I launched ADM-160 MALD missiles. These missiles are designed to take the main blow of air defense, to create interference. This missile is a decoy for air defense systems. At this time, at another airfield, our comrades are programming Storm Shadow or SCALP missiles to strike the enemy - said "Hooligan".

Su-27 fighter pilot with the call sign "Viking" added that HARM anti-radar missiles are used in cooperation with strike groups during such operations.

After our departure and the bombers, we reached certain designated launch lines and launched cruise missiles - said pilot "Hooligan".

"Viking" emphasized that the entire group that participated in this operation performed at an extremely high level.

My flight crew is eager to fight. We have a queue. When I see that the task is very risky, I try to go alone - said tactical aviation brigade commander Oleksandr Dovhach.

Recall

Today, Ukraine has a unique aviation configuration, simultaneously operating both modern Western equipment – F-16, Mirage, etc., and Soviet-made aircraft, including Mi-8 helicopters, which Ukrainian enterprises are modernizing for combat missions.

According to the commander of the army aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Pavlo Bardakov, Ukraine is currently not even considering abandoning Soviet equipment, but its use requires maintaining it in combat-ready condition, proper technical maintenance, and modernization.

In turn, the Aerospace Association of Ukraine reported on the synergy of civil and military aviation. According to the President of the association, Viktor Popov, examples of such work are cases when modernized transport aircraft, which yesterday worked in civil aviation, tomorrow can perform army aviation tasks – deliver ammunition, evacuate the wounded, or transport troops. This is a direct contribution to national security and is extremely important.