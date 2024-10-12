Power supply facility in Kherson community is de-energized due to Russian shelling: power outages are possible
Kyiv • UNN
A power supply facility in Kherson region was de-energized due to Russian shelling. There may be power outages in the villages of Textile, Zelenivka and part of the Tavriyskiy district of Kherson.
There may be power outages in the villages of Textile, Zelenivka and part of the Tavriysky district of Kherson due to another shelling by Russian troops, which de-energized the power supply facility. This was announced on Saturday by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
A power supply facility was de-energized as a result of another hostile attack. There may be power outages in the villages of Tekstylne, Zelenivka and part of the Tavriyskiy district of Kherson
He assured that emergency repair work would be carried out under favorable conditions as soon as possible.
Mrochko also urged citizens to keep their gadgets charged.
Addendum
In Kherson region, Russian troops attacked 22 settlements over the past day, four people were wounded. Air defense shot down one enemy drone at night.