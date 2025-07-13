Over the past day, Russians shelled Donetsk region 24 times: 3 dead, 7 wounded, and dozens of destroyed houses

As a result of massive shelling on July 13 in Donetsk Oblast, at least three people were killed and seven more were injured. Sloviansk, Lyman community, Pokrovsk, and Dobropillia suffered the most destruction. 94 residents were evacuated, including 20 children.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

In total, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 24 times in one day. 94 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from the front line. - the post reads.

Filashkin added that "one person was wounded in Dobropillia. In Myrnohrad, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were wounded. In Bilozerske, a person was killed, and a car was destroyed."

In Ozerne of the Lyman community, 30 private houses were destroyed, and 5 more in Zarichne. In Oleksandrivka, a shop and 2 cars were damaged. In Sloviansk, 1 person was killed and 3 wounded, 7 houses and 4 administrative buildings were damaged. In Andriivka, a power line and a truck were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 6 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. - he also reported.

