186 combat engagements on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updates map

The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest. 63 enemy assaults were recorded there during the day. In total, over the past day, there were 186 combat engagements. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

Yesterday, the enemy launched 75 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including dropping 135 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5535 shellings, 80 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3390 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Velykyi Burluk, Perovske, Otradne, Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast; Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Suvorove, Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast; Sichneve, Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Poltavka, Huliaipole, Prymorske, Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Lvivske, Olhivka in Kherson Oblast. - the report says.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 17 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping a total of 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 359 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the aggressor assaulted the positions of our defenders eight times in the area of Zeleny, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, and in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were eight attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 34 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Serednie, Hlushchenkove, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Shandryholove, Torske, and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded towards Predtechyne, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 63 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Oleksiyivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, and Rodynske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Komar, Voskresenka, Novopil, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole.

Yesterday, in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack in the area of Kamianske.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders six times.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

On July 11, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 31 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.07.25 amount to 1,032,690 personnel.