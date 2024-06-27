Number of victims of Russian attacks in Kherson region increases

The number of victims of Russian shelling in Kherson region has increased. According to a telegram from the regional military administration, a resident of Bilozerka was wounded by artillery fire late on June 26, UNN reports .

Details

"The 69-year-old man has an explosive injury, as well as shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and leg, and a fractured hip. The victim is currently receiving medical care," the statement said.

The RMA also clarified that six people were injured in the Russian strike on Antonivka, compared to the earlier report of one wounded person.

