Russian troops attack Kherson: there are wounded, including children

Today, on June 26, Russian troops attacked Kherson. Five people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling, including two children. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

According to Prokudin, the occupiers attacked the city with a drone.

A 12-year-old girl sustained explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds to her head, torso, legs and arms as a result of a drone bombing - said the head of the RMA.

The other victim, a 15-year-old girl, sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries and contusion. Prokudin explained that of the victims in moderate condition were hospitalized for medical care.

In addition, 3 adults who were with the children sought help on their own.

Enemy UAV tries to drop explosives on rescuers in Kherson region