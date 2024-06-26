Enemy UAV tries to drop explosives on rescuers in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson region, an enemy UAV tried to drop explosives on rescuers while they were extinguishing a fire, but they managed to hide and avoid casualties.
While extinguishing a fire in Kherson region, Russians tried to throw explosives at rescuers, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN writes.
This afternoon, the Russians attacked the city of Kherson and its surroundings, resulting in three fires at three different addresses.
While extinguishing one of the fires, an enemy UAV tried to drop explosives directly on the rescuers. Fortunately, they noticed the enemy drone in time and managed to run into the building
All fires were reportedly extinguished.
Recall
Russian troops once again shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson since the beginning of the day, June 26 . One person was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling.