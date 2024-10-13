A 47-year-old man is wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
In Bilozerka, Kherson region, a local resident was injured in an enemy shelling. The 47-year-old man was hospitalized with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his leg.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka, wounding a 47-year-old man. This was stated by the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.
Details
In Bilozerka, a local resident was injured in hostile shelling. A 47-year-old man was hospitalized with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his leg
The agency added that the victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.
Recall
Russian attacks on Kherson region on October 12 resulted in three people being wounded. The enemy shelled several settlements, damaging critical infrastructure, residential buildings, and a cell tower.