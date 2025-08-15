It would take Russia more than four years to fully capture four regions of Ukraine. During this time, it could lose up to two million troops, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain.

Details

The British Ministry of Defence reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently reiterated his demand for Ukrainian troops to leave the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Given the pace of Russia's gradual advance on the battlefield in 2025, it would take Russian forces approximately another 4.4 years to capture 100% of the territory of the four Ukrainian regions. - the report says.

Experts calculated that if the war continues for more than 4 years at the current rate of losses, Russia will incur about 1.93 million new casualties (killed and wounded) - in addition to the approximately 1.06 million already incurred since 2022, among which about 250,000 are killed or missing.

Addition

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Dobropillia with 7 KABs and two attack drones, and two more drones were directed at Bilozerske. In the region, three people were killed and three wounded as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, the National Police in the region reported on Thursday, August 14.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces are stabilizing the situation by destroying enemy groups. Ukrainian defenders repelled 34 attacks, taking five occupiers prisoner.