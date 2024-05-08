Kherson partially left without power after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

Kherson was partially left without power as a result of an attack by Russian troops, over the past day the enemy shelled 14 settlements in the region, attacked Bilozerka at night, there are victims, said the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Critical infrastructure in Kherson is damaged as a result of Russian shelling. The city was partially left without electricity due to the enemy strikes. Power engineers are currently working to restore it - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

He also said that "the enemy attacked the railroad infrastructure, the tracks were damaged." "Therefore, the movement of the train 121/122 Kyiv-Kherson-Kyiv was temporarily restricted to Mykolaiv. For passengers traveling to Kherson or back, bus transportation has been organized," the RMA head noted.

Russians attacked Kherson's civilian railroad infrastructure: the station and tracks were damaged

According to Prokudin, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sadove, Blahovishchenske, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, Kizomys, Komyshany, Ivanivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Kachkarivka, Dariivka, Ulyanivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, multi-storey buildings and 91 private houses were damaged. There were hits to administrative buildings, an educational institution, a gas pipeline, as well as agricultural machinery, a bus and private cars.

"One person was killed and three others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin reported on the figures for the past day.

Already that night, he said, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka. "The occupants again shelled the houses of local residents. [A woman born in 1959 was killed in her own home as a result of enemy strikes. Two more people were wounded," said Prokudin.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He sustained an explosive trauma, injuries to his face and arm. A 65-year-old victim is also currently in the hospital, diagnosed with concussion and blast trauma. The woman's condition is assessed as moderate, he said.

59 out of 76 enemy missiles and "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night