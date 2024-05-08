Kherson partially left without power after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74397 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105755 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148703 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152876 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173894 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165180 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148292 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44650 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39584 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33505 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57915 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51937 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211566 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237337 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224181 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74397 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51937 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57915 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112709 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113617 views
Actual
Kherson partially left without power after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

Kherson partially left without power after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31895 views

Russian shelling damaged critical infrastructure in Kherson, partially leaving the city without electricity, and hit residential areas, killing one person and injuring three others.

Kherson was partially left without power as a result of an attack by Russian troops, over the past day the enemy shelled 14 settlements in the region, attacked Bilozerka at night, there are victims, said the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Critical infrastructure in Kherson is damaged as a result of Russian shelling. The city was partially left without electricity due to the enemy strikes. Power engineers are currently working to restore it

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

He also said that "the enemy attacked the railroad infrastructure, the tracks were damaged." "Therefore, the movement of the train 121/122 Kyiv-Kherson-Kyiv was temporarily restricted to Mykolaiv.  For passengers traveling to Kherson or back, bus transportation has been organized," the RMA head noted.

Russians attacked Kherson's civilian railroad infrastructure: the station and tracks were damaged08.05.24, 08:46 • 22597 views

According to Prokudin, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sadove, Blahovishchenske, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, Kizomys, Komyshany, Ivanivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Kachkarivka,  Dariivka, Ulyanivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular,  multi-storey buildings and 91 private houses were damaged. There were hits to administrative buildings, an educational institution, a gas pipeline, as well as agricultural machinery, a bus and private cars.

"One person was killed and three others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin reported on the figures for the past day.

Already that night, he said, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka. "The occupants again shelled the houses of local residents. [A woman born in 1959 was killed in her own home as a result of enemy strikes. Two more people were wounded," said Prokudin.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He sustained an explosive trauma, injuries to his face and arm.  A 65-year-old victim is also currently in the hospital, diagnosed with concussion and blast trauma. The woman's condition is assessed as moderate, he said.

59 out of 76 enemy missiles and "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night08.05.24, 08:41 • 22526 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
bilozerkaBilozerka
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising