In Kherson and Donetsk regions, Russian drones attacked passenger cars and an ambulance: there is one dead and wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian invaders attacked a car and an ambulance boat with drones, as a result of which a man was killed and a woman was wounded. Also, in the Donetsk region, a drone hit a car, injuring three people.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

Today in Kherson and Donetsk regions, cars and an ambulance became targets of Russian drones - stated in the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, an enemy UAV hit a passenger car. As a result, one person died, and another woman was injured. Rescuers unblocked the deceased and took the injured person to the hospital.

An ambulance was also hit, which caused a fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

In the Donetsk region, a Russian drone hit a car with three people. The car drove into a ditch. Two men were pulled out by law enforcement officers, the third was unblocked by rescuers and handed over to medics.

Addition

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, warned that in the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked a car with four people with a drone, two injured people are known.

Russian troops shelled the city of Bilozerske in the Donetsk region on the night of August 12. 8 multi-story buildings, an administrative building and a car were damaged, rescuers suspended work due to repeated attacks.