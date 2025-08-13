In Kherson and Donetsk regions, Russian drones attacked passenger cars and an ambulance: there is one dead and wounded

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 3734 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 11130 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 10360 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 17926 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 36607 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 27985 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 56210 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 81458 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 51736 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 92792 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 34842 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 31634 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 29865 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 8894 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 21756 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 11218 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 18003 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 36649 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 56244 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 34309 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 9506 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 30184 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 19525 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 27141 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 120815 views
Actual
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

In Kherson and Donetsk regions, Russian drones attacked passenger cars and an ambulance: there is one dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

In Kherson and Donetsk regions, Russian drones attacked passenger cars and an ambulance. As a result of the attacks, one person died and five more were injured.

In Kherson and Donetsk regions, Russian drones attacked passenger cars and an ambulance: there is one dead and wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian invaders attacked a car and an ambulance boat with drones, as a result of which a man was killed and a woman was wounded. Also, in the Donetsk region, a drone hit a car, injuring three people.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

Today in Kherson and Donetsk regions, cars and an ambulance became targets of Russian drones

- stated in the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, an enemy UAV hit a passenger car. As a result, one person died, and another woman was injured. Rescuers unblocked the deceased and took the injured person to the hospital.

An ambulance was also hit, which caused a fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

In the Donetsk region, a Russian drone hit a car with three people. The car drove into a ditch. Two men were pulled out by law enforcement officers, the third was unblocked by rescuers and handed over to medics.

Addition

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, warned that in the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked a car with four people with a drone, two injured people are known.

Russian troops shelled the city of Bilozerske in the Donetsk region on the night of August 12. 8 multi-story buildings, an administrative building and a car were damaged, rescuers suspended work due to repeated attacks.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Beryslav Raion
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Bilozerka
Kherson Oblast