Torture, torment, and humiliation of civilians: the prosecutor's office notified ten Russian occupiers of suspicion

Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
11:14 AM • 18255 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 31918 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 53650 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 28836 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 25516 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 22795 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21173 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA
September 30, 04:06 AM • 23119 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72411 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows video
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12794 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your health
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72408 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 157061 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films
Shahed-136
Financial Times
SpaceX Starship
T-90
The Guardian

Torture, torment, and humiliation of civilians: the prosecutor's office notified ten Russian occupiers of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office заочно notified ten occupiers of suspicion for cruel treatment of the civilian population. The occupiers tortured Ukrainians with electric current, red-hot metal, and held them in inhumane conditions.

Torture, torment, and humiliation of civilians: the prosecutor's office notified ten Russian occupiers of suspicion

Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office have заочно (in absentia) notified ten representatives of the armed formations of the Russian Federation and the "DPR", as well as FSB officers, of suspicion of cruel treatment of the civilian population and other violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in August 2022, three suspects – FSB officers and a pseudo-policeman – tortured local residents in temporarily occupied Beryslav. In the captured isolation ward, they held a man for more than a month in humiliating conditions, using torture, including electric shocks;

Also, in March 2022, three members of the illegal armed formation of the so-called "DPR" tortured a civilian, accusing him of supporting Ukraine. The victim was beaten, tortured with hot metal, deprived of food and water, and kept in unsanitary conditions;

Another four — special service officers and servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces — conducted illegal interrogations of local residents in temporarily occupied Kherson, Bilozerka, and Skadovsk. They were beaten, tortured until they lost consciousness, forced to cooperate, and kept in uninhabitable premises without proper sanitary conditions.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Department in Kherson Oblast and the National Police Department in the region. Operational support is provided by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Military Counterintelligence Department of the SBU.

Another four — special service officers and servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces — conducted illegal interrogations of local residents in temporarily occupied Kherson, Bilozerka, and Skadovsk. They were beaten, tortured until they lost consciousness, forced to cooperate, and kept in uninhabitable premises without proper sanitary conditions.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Six Russian generals and colonels were charged with war crimes. As a result of the attack on Okhtyrka in 2022, nine civilians, including a child, died, and civilian objects were damaged.

Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows video

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Bilozerka
Beryslav
Skadovsk
Kherson