Torture, torment, and humiliation of civilians: the prosecutor's office notified ten Russian occupiers of suspicion

Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office have заочно (in absentia) notified ten representatives of the armed formations of the Russian Federation and the "DPR", as well as FSB officers, of suspicion of cruel treatment of the civilian population and other violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in August 2022, three suspects – FSB officers and a pseudo-policeman – tortured local residents in temporarily occupied Beryslav. In the captured isolation ward, they held a man for more than a month in humiliating conditions, using torture, including electric shocks;

Also, in March 2022, three members of the illegal armed formation of the so-called "DPR" tortured a civilian, accusing him of supporting Ukraine. The victim was beaten, tortured with hot metal, deprived of food and water, and kept in unsanitary conditions;

Another four — special service officers and servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces — conducted illegal interrogations of local residents in temporarily occupied Kherson, Bilozerka, and Skadovsk. They were beaten, tortured until they lost consciousness, forced to cooperate, and kept in uninhabitable premises without proper sanitary conditions. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Department in Kherson Oblast and the National Police Department in the region. Operational support is provided by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Military Counterintelligence Department of the SBU.

Another four — special service officers and servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces — conducted illegal interrogations of local residents in temporarily occupied Kherson, Bilozerka, and Skadovsk. They were beaten, tortured until they lost consciousness, forced to cooperate, and kept in uninhabitable premises without proper sanitary conditions. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

Six Russian generals and colonels were charged with war crimes. As a result of the attack on Okhtyrka in 2022, nine civilians, including a child, died, and civilian objects were damaged.

Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows video