08:28 AM • 4182 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 4756 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 8168 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 10941 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 14602 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 19441 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 53358 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 109989 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 55692 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 58320 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3238 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the elimination of a Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel and two other occupiers in Russia on September 27, 2025. The operation took place near the settlement of Tambukan, Stavropol Krai.

Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the elimination of a lieutenant colonel of the "Rosgvardia" and two other occupiers in the Russian Federation, UNN writes.

On September 27, 2025, as a result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Caucasus Liberation Movement, three "Rosgvardia" members were eliminated on the territory of the aggressor state - near the village of Tambukan, Stavropol Krai. A lieutenant colonel of the "Rosgvardia", who headed a group of the enemy special unit "Avangard", as well as the assistant and driver of the Rashist leader, were destroyed.

- the Main Intelligence Directorate reported on social networks, showing a video.

As noted, the group of occupiers "was moving to the training ground, but never arrived."

SOF confirmed the destruction of the S-400 "Triumf" radar in occupied Crimea30.09.25, 10:55 • 1244 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine