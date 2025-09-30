Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the elimination of a lieutenant colonel of the "Rosgvardia" and two other occupiers in the Russian Federation, UNN writes.

On September 27, 2025, as a result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Caucasus Liberation Movement, three "Rosgvardia" members were eliminated on the territory of the aggressor state - near the village of Tambukan, Stavropol Krai. A lieutenant colonel of the "Rosgvardia", who headed a group of the enemy special unit "Avangard", as well as the assistant and driver of the Rashist leader, were destroyed. - the Main Intelligence Directorate reported on social networks, showing a video.

As noted, the group of occupiers "was moving to the training ground, but never arrived."

