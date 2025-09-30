SOF confirmed the destruction of the S-400 "Triumf" radar in occupied Crimea

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the S-400 "Triumf" air defense system's radar station in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea by attack drones, UNN writes.

SOF hit the S-400 "Triumf" air defense system's radar station in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea - reported the Special Operations Forces on social media.

As noted, units of the Special Operations Forces hit the radar station of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" anti-aircraft missile system on the night of September 30.

"It is symbolic that the enemy's expensive air defense system, aimed, among other things, against UAVs, was neutralized by SOF attack drones," the report says.

As indicated, the radar station is the "eyes" of the S-400 "Triumf" complex. Without the element of observation and guidance, the entire system loses its combat capability.

"SOF units continue to inflict significant damage on the enemy, accelerating its inability to conduct further combat operations," the report says.

