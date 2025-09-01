$41.260.00
SSO of Ukraine destroyed S-300 complex radar in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed the radar station of the S-300 complex at a military airfield near Saki. This significantly weakened the air defense of the occupiers on the western coast of Crimea.

SSO of Ukraine destroyed S-300 complex radar in occupied Crimea

On the night of August 30, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful special operation on the temporarily occupied peninsula. As a result of the actions, a radar station of the S-300 complex was destroyed at a military airfield near Saki. This was reported by the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Special Operations Forces, on the night of August 29-30, 2025, Ukrainian military personnel carried out a series of special measures deep behind enemy lines. The main result of the operation was the disabling of a Russian radar station, which was part of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, deployed at a military airfield in the city of Saki.

As a result of the actions carried out, the radar station for the S-300 complex at the military airfield in Saki was destroyed.

- wrote the SSO.

This radar performed a key function – it ensured the detection and tracking of air targets for the air defense system. Its destruction significantly reduces the occupiers' air defense capabilities on the western coast of Crimea.

The airfield in Saki is of critical importance for Russian troops: it is used as a base for fighter aircraft and the deployment of air defense assets. The elimination of important air defense elements weakens the object's protection system and makes it difficult for the enemy to maintain control over the peninsula's airspace.

The destruction of such targets demonstrates the ability of the Ukrainian SSO to operate deep within occupied territory and deliver targeted strikes against Russia's military infrastructure.

In recent months, Crimea has become one of the main areas of operation for Ukrainian special operations forces and missile troops. Strikes on air defense facilities, warehouses, and airfields systematically reduce the effectiveness of Russia's military potential on the peninsula.

Recall

On the night of September 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 86 attack drones and decoy drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 76 enemy UAVs.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-300 missile system
Crimea
Ukraine