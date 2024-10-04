A person was killed and wounded in Kherson region as a result of a night attack by Russian Federation

On the night of October 4, Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region with artillery. The enemy attack killed one person and injured two others. UNN reports with reference to the head of the regional administration Oleksandr Prokudin and RMA.

“At night, the Russian army shelled Bilozerka with artillery. Unfortunately, a man born in 1995 sustained fatal injuries as a result of the shelling,” said Prokudin.

Later, the Kherson RMA added that two victims of the nighttime Russian shelling of Bilozerka had turned to the hospital.

At the time of the attack, the victims were in a house whose yard was hit by an enemy shell. A 58-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man suffered blast injuries and concussions and were hospitalized.

