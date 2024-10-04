In Kherson region Russians attacked a man on a moped with a drone in the morning

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30820 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98073 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161212 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134694 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141351 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138202 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179408 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111975 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170474 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139474 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139157 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84610 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107094 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109230 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161212 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179408 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170474 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197894 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186937 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139157 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139474 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145508 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136990 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153967 views
In Kherson region Russians attacked a man on a moped with a drone in the morning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14837 views

In the Kherson region, at about 05:30, the occupiers attacked Kizomys from a drone. A 54-year-old man on a moped was injured, sustaining an explosive injury and an arm wound.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked Kizomys from a drone in the morning, injuring a 54-year-old man on a moped, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"At about 05:30, the occupiers attacked Kizomys from a drone. [A 54-year-old man riding a moped was injured," the statement reads.

He received an explosive injury, a forearm injury and a broken arm bone. He was hospitalized.

Two “Shaheds” downed in Kherson region overnight, 1 killed, 4 wounded due to Russian attacks10/4/24, 8:23 AM • 14853 views

