In Kherson region Russians attacked a man on a moped with a drone in the morning

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked Kizomys from a drone in the morning, injuring a 54-year-old man on a moped, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"At about 05:30, the occupiers attacked Kizomys from a drone. [A 54-year-old man riding a moped was injured," the statement reads.

He received an explosive injury, a forearm injury and a broken arm bone. He was hospitalized.

