Two “Shaheds” downed in Kherson region overnight, 1 killed, 4 wounded due to Russian attacks

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 14 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential areas. At night, air defense shot down two enemy Shahed drones over the region, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 4 others were injured," Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Tomyna Balka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Urozhayne, Mylove and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

Russian military, according to him, hit critical infrastructure and housing and communal utilities; the shelling of residential areas of the region's settlements damaged 35 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, warehouses, bus, agricultural machinery and private cars.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 2 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region," Prokudin said.

