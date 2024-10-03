Three “Shaheds” downed in Kherson region at night, 2 killed, 8 wounded due to Russian attacks

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 24 settlements yesterday, killing 2 people and wounding 8. At night, air defense shot down three enemy Shahed drones, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 8 others were injured," Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Bourhunka, Sablukivka, Sadove, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Novoberislav, Pyatikhatky, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Odradokamyanka, Chervony Mayak, Kostyrka, Mykhailivka, Mykilske, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Zmiivka, Urozhayne, Kozatske, Prydniprovsky and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including 13 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, a bus and private cars.

"During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed three Shahed-131/136s over the territory of our region," Prokudin said.

