Three “Shaheds” downed in Kherson region at night, 2 killed, 8 wounded due to Russian attacks

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57137 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102311 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165185 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136843 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142551 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181322 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112043 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172058 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95981 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108971 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111065 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40977 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48480 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165185 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181322 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172058 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199451 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188413 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141406 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141497 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146229 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137674 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154582 views
Three “Shaheds” downed in Kherson region at night, 2 killed, 8 wounded due to Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15459 views

The occupiers shelled 24 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. The attacks killed 2 people and wounded 8. The air defense system shot down 3 Shahed drones.

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 24 settlements yesterday, killing 2 people and wounding 8. At night, air defense shot down three enemy Shahed drones, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 8 others were injured," Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Bourhunka, Sablukivka, Sadove, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Novoberislav, Pyatikhatky, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Odradokamyanka, Chervony Mayak, Kostyrka, Mykhailivka, Mykilske, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Zmiivka, Urozhayne, Kozatske, Prydniprovsky and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including 13 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, a bus and private cars.

"During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed three Shahed-131/136s over the territory of our region," Prokudin said.

Overnigh 78 out of 105 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 23 were lost, one flew to Belarus03.10.24, 08:33 • 23332 views

Julia Shramko

War
anti-aircraft-warfareAnti-aircraft warfare
shahed-131Shahed 131
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising