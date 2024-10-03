Overnigh 78 out of 105 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 23 were lost, one flew to Belarus

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 105 Shahed drones. The air defense forces shot down 78 drones in 15 regions, 23 were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare, one flew to Belarus, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of October 3, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack UAVs. A total of 105 enemy Shahed-type drones were detected and escorted by the Air Force's radio engineering troops (launch areas: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russia, Cape Chauda - Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of air combat, 78 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk regions - the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on social media.

One drone reportedly flew in the direction of Belarus, and twenty-three enemy UAVs were lost in different regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active electronic warfare countermeasures.