In Kherson region Russian troops hit residential areas: 13 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers shelled 23 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. As a result of the hostile attacks, 13 people were injured, 19 houses, gas pipelines and cars were damaged.
In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 23 settlements over the past day, hitting residential areas, 13 people were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
13 people were injured due to Russian aggression
Details
According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Poniativka, Naddnipryanske, Romashkove, Veletenke, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Honcharne, Tomyna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Mylove, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Novoberislav, Mykhailivka, Zamozhne, Kozatske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.
According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 high-rise buildings and 16 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, an ambulance and private cars.
