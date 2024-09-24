66 "Shaheds" shot down over Ukraine at night

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43476 views

On the night of September 24, Ukraine's air defense repelled a large-scale attack involving 85 air attack aircraft. 66 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down and other enemy missiles were detected.

Russian Federation attacked Ukraine at night using 81 drones and 4 missiles, shooting down 66 Shahed attack drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 24 (from 20.00 on September 23 to 07.00 on September 24), as reported, the Air Force radio engineering troops detected and escorted 85 enemy air attack vehicles:

- one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from Rostov region - Russia;

- Two X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Bryansk region - Russian Federation;

- one missile (type to be determined) from the Kursk region - Russia;

- 81 "Shahed" strike UAVs from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk districts of the Russian Federation.

"The main direction of the strike is the north and center of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As a result of air combat, 66 enemy attack UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions. Another 13 enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine as a result of active counteraction of the Defense Forces

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The Air Force warned that if suspicious objects resembling drones are detected, they should not take any action on their own, but immediately notify law enforcement or the local military administration.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
zhytomyrZhytomyr
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
mykolaivMykolaiv
sumySums
kyivKyiv

