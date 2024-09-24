66 "Shaheds" shot down over Ukraine at night

Russian Federation attacked Ukraine at night using 81 drones and 4 missiles, shooting down 66 Shahed attack drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 24 (from 20.00 on September 23 to 07.00 on September 24), as reported, the Air Force radio engineering troops detected and escorted 85 enemy air attack vehicles:

- one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from Rostov region - Russia;

- Two X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Bryansk region - Russian Federation;

- one missile (type to be determined) from the Kursk region - Russia;

- 81 "Shahed" strike UAVs from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk districts of the Russian Federation.

"The main direction of the strike is the north and center of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As a result of air combat, 66 enemy attack UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions. Another 13 enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine as a result of active counteraction of the Defense Forces