General Staff: Russian troops continue attacks with chemical munitions against the Defense Forces, 447 cases in a month

Russian troops continue to use special ammunition with chemicals against the Defense Forces, with 447 cases recorded in August, and a total of 4,035 cases from February 15 to August 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to use special ammunition equipped with hazardous chemicals against the Defense Forces. In August, 447 such cases were recorded. In total, for the period from February 15, 2023 to August 24 of this year - 4035 - the General Staff reported, citing data from the Communications Department of the AFU Support Forces Command.

As noted, along with conventional firepower, the enemy uses "ammunition loaded with hazardous chemicals, such as K-51 and RG-VO, which are riot control agents and are prohibited for use as weapons of war." It is also stated that there is a significant share of ammunition containing hazardous chemical compounds of unspecified type.

"By doing so, Russia is grossly violating the rules of warfare, ignoring the norms and obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction," the statement reads.

Over the month, the Defense Forces recorded 371 cases of enemy use of chemical munitions