Russian army has been attacking Kherson since the morning: there are victims

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 83854 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105544 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170271 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139630 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144129 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112110 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174046 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual people
Actual places
Russian army has been attacking Kherson since the morning: there are victims

Russian army has been attacking Kherson since the morning: there are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18835 views

Russian Federation struck Kherson and the region, injuring 5 civilians at night and in the morning. The attacks were carried out with the help of aircraft, artillery and drones, and residential buildings were damaged.

Russian troops continue to strike Kherson. On the morning of September 26, they struck the regional center twice, and two people were reported injured. Three people were injured in the Kherson community at night as a result of enemy attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson RMA. 

Details

At about seven in the morning, the enemy attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A 62-year-old woman was injured in the shelling. She has an explosive injury, contusion and leg wounds. 

At about 08:40, Russian troops attacked the city using a UAV. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, a 60-year-old man sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to his head and torso.

The victim went to the hospital on his own. Currently, doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with the necessary assistance.

Last night, Russian aircraft attacked the Kherson community. After the strikes, rescuers unblocked two civilians from the rubble - an 82-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman. They were diagnosed with explosive injuries, contusions, and the man had shrapnel wounds to his head.

Due to Russian shelling, there were power outages in 11 regions, no blackout schedules are planned26.09.24, 10:56 • 65728 views

After two o'clock in the morning, Bilozerka came under enemy fire. As a result of the enemy shelling, a 46-year-old man who was in the yard sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his chest.

An ambulance also brought to the hospital a woman who was injured during the night shelling of Komyshany.  A 49-year-old local resident was injured when a Russian shell hit her house. She sustained explosive trauma and contusion.

In addition, it is reported that a 57-year-old man who was injured in yesterday's Russian shelling of Zymivnyk turned to the hospital. The victim has an explosive injury and contusion.

Four dead and 19 wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Donetsk region over the last day26.09.24, 10:39 • 18419 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
bilozerkaBilozerka
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising