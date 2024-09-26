Russian army has been attacking Kherson since the morning: there are victims

Russian troops continue to strike Kherson. On the morning of September 26, they struck the regional center twice, and two people were reported injured. Three people were injured in the Kherson community at night as a result of enemy attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson RMA.

At about seven in the morning, the enemy attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A 62-year-old woman was injured in the shelling. She has an explosive injury, contusion and leg wounds.

At about 08:40, Russian troops attacked the city using a UAV. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, a 60-year-old man sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to his head and torso.

The victim went to the hospital on his own. Currently, doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with the necessary assistance.

Last night, Russian aircraft attacked the Kherson community. After the strikes, rescuers unblocked two civilians from the rubble - an 82-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman. They were diagnosed with explosive injuries, contusions, and the man had shrapnel wounds to his head.

After two o'clock in the morning, Bilozerka came under enemy fire. As a result of the enemy shelling, a 46-year-old man who was in the yard sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his chest.

An ambulance also brought to the hospital a woman who was injured during the night shelling of Komyshany. A 49-year-old local resident was injured when a Russian shell hit her house. She sustained explosive trauma and contusion.

In addition, it is reported that a 57-year-old man who was injured in yesterday's Russian shelling of Zymivnyk turned to the hospital. The victim has an explosive injury and contusion.

