Four dead and 19 wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70710 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103910 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167685 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138195 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143351 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182511 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173027 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100505 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110186 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112295 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50516 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57104 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167685 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182511 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173027 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200406 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189315 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142035 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146738 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138150 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155025 views
Actual
Four dead and 19 wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

Four dead and 19 wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18418 views

Russian troops shelled 17 localities in Donetsk region, launching 2,807 attacks. Seventy-eight civilian objects were damaged, including 39 residential buildings. Kramatorsk suffered the most.

Four people were killed and 19 others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region's localities yesterday, September 25. Russian troops fired at 17 localities in Donetsk region with various types of weapons, UNN reports , citing the regional police.

Over the day, police recorded 2,807 hostile attacks on the frontline and in the residential sector.

Shells exploded in 17 settlements: the cities of Vuhledar, Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Siversk, Novoekonomichne, the villages of Bohoyavlenka, Dibrova, Dronivka, Zvirove, Nikanorivka, Novopavlivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Orikhuvatka, and Torske.

78 civilian objects were damaged, including 39 residential buildings.

The Russians dropped two FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules on Kramatorsk , killing two civilians: An 87-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man. 16 civilians were wounded, including three children: A 15-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 10 (daughters of the deceased man). 19 apartment buildings and 13 civilian cars were damaged.

In Hirnyk , a drone strike killed one person and injured another, and damaged a private house.

There was a casualty in Dronivka, which was shelled by the enemy with artillery.

A 63-year-old man was wounded by an enemy drone in Kherson region26.09.24, 00:33 • 17723 views

Kostyantynivka survived 6 strikes by three UAVs, artillery and drones. A civilian was wounded. 2 apartment buildings and a private house, a shop, an administrative building, a gas station, 10 civilian cars were damaged.

In Pokrovsk, the occupiers hit a civilian car with a drone - a civilian was injured.

Russian troops struck Orikhuvatka with three FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

In Bohoyavlenka, 13 private houses were destroyed.

13 Russian drones shot down in Sumy region, civilian killed by a KAB strike26.09.24, 09:17 • 16462 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
fab-250FAB-250
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk

Contact us about advertising