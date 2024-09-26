Four dead and 19 wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

Four people were killed and 19 others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region's localities yesterday, September 25. Russian troops fired at 17 localities in Donetsk region with various types of weapons, UNN reports , citing the regional police.

Over the day, police recorded 2,807 hostile attacks on the frontline and in the residential sector.

Shells exploded in 17 settlements: the cities of Vuhledar, Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Siversk, Novoekonomichne, the villages of Bohoyavlenka, Dibrova, Dronivka, Zvirove, Nikanorivka, Novopavlivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Orikhuvatka, and Torske.

78 civilian objects were damaged, including 39 residential buildings.

The Russians dropped two FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules on Kramatorsk , killing two civilians: An 87-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man. 16 civilians were wounded, including three children: A 15-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 10 (daughters of the deceased man). 19 apartment buildings and 13 civilian cars were damaged.

In Hirnyk , a drone strike killed one person and injured another, and damaged a private house.

There was a casualty in Dronivka, which was shelled by the enemy with artillery.

Kostyantynivka survived 6 strikes by three UAVs, artillery and drones. A civilian was wounded. 2 apartment buildings and a private house, a shop, an administrative building, a gas station, 10 civilian cars were damaged.

In Pokrovsk, the occupiers hit a civilian car with a drone - a civilian was injured.

Russian troops struck Orikhuvatka with three FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

In Bohoyavlenka, 13 private houses were destroyed.

