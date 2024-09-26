A 63-year-old man was wounded by an enemy drone in Kherson region

A man was wounded in Kherson region as a result of a drone attack. This was reported by the Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

A 63-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Kherson after he was attacked by a drone that dropped explosives. The incident occurred in Antonivka at around 19:00 when an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle struck the area where the victim was located.

As a result of the explosion, the man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. Currently, doctors are conducting additional examinations to assess the patient's health and provide the necessary medical care.

