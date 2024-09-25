Russian occupants shell a village in Kherson region with a tank

The enemy fired from a tank at the village of Mykhailivka in the Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

"A local resident was killed in the shelling of Mykhailivka. In the evening, Russian troops hit the village with a tank. Several residential buildings were destroyed," said Prokudin.

There were some casualties.

"Unfortunately, a 72-year-old man sustained fatal injuries," said the head of the Kherson RMA, expressing his condolences to the victim's relatives.

80-year-old woman killed by enemy shelling in Kherson suburbs, one injured