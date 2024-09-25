80-year-old woman killed by enemy shelling in Kherson suburbs, one injured

An 80-year-old woman was killed and her daughter was injured in the suburb of Kherson, Zymivnyk, as a result of today's shelling by Russian occupation forces. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Around 13:00, the occupiers fired at the village of Zymivnyk with artillery.

An 80-year-old woman died as a result of the attack by the Russian military. Her 48-year-old daughter was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Both were in the yard at the time of the shelling.

Earlier, UNN reported that Kherson came under enemy fire in the morning, a 24-year-old girl was wounded in the city's central district, and a cultural institution was damaged in Dniprovsky district.