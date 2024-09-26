ukenru
Due to Russian shelling, there were power outages in 11 regions, no blackout schedules are planned

Due to Russian shelling, there were power outages in 11 regions, no blackout schedules are planned

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65728 views

Due to Russian attacks, power outages occurred in 11 regions of Ukraine. No outage schedules are planned, but electricity consumption is increasing. Electricity imports are expected from 5 countries.

Due to shelling and hostilities on September 25, there were blackouts in 11 regions, and at night Russia attacked power facilities in several regions with drones. Today, no blackout schedules are planned, but  consumption is growing. UNN reports this with reference to Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy. 

Consequences of the Russian shelling

Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions. 

In Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions , a UAV attack on the territory of substations damaged equipment and caused a fire, which led to a power outage for household consumers. Currently, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack, and power has been partially restored.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region , a fire broke out as a result of shelling of the substation's territory, and an overhead line was disconnected. Consumers were not cut off from electricity. The fire was extinguished. 

Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked by enemy: critical infrastructure damaged, power outages26.09.24, 08:24 • 17817 views

In Chernihiv region , household consumers lost power as a result of hostile shelling. A total of 1484 subscribers were left without electricity. 

In Odesa region , an overhead line was disconnected during an air raid, which cut power to substations and household consumers, and one of the facilities reduced its load. The power supply was restored.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 585 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Consumption 

No power outages are planned today. For any changes, please check the official resources of your regional power distribution companies

- , the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

According to Ukrenergo, consumption has increased compared to the previous day. Today, on September 26, its level, as of 9:30 a.m., was 2.9% higher than at the same time on the previous day - Wednesday, September 25. 

Yesterday, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as on Tuesday, September 24.

Ukrenergo urged to use powerful electrical appliances during daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.

Import and export

There is no electricity export.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1130 MW in some hours.

NEURC increases the price of electricity from the supplier of last resort from October to the end of the year24.09.24, 17:30 • 15067 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

