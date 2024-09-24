NEURC increases the price of electricity from the supplier of last resort from October to the end of the year

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission has changed the procedure for forming the price of electricity for consumers of the supplier of last resort (SoLR). From October 1 to December 31, 2024, the price will be calculated with a coefficient of 1.5 instead of 1.25, the regulator's website reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

The NEURC issued a resolution amending the coefficient that takes into account risks from price fluctuations in the balancing and day-ahead markets when calculating the price at which electricity is supplied by the supplier of last resort.

The monthly price of electricity for SoLR consumers is determined taking into account the weighted average actual price of electricity on the day-ahead market (DAM) for the first 20 days of the previous period, increased by this coefficient.

The regulator has set the corresponding coefficient at 1.25 relative units, and in the period from October to December 2024 (inclusive) - 1.5 relative units.

The document will come into force on October 1 this year.