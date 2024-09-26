Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked by enemy: critical infrastructure damaged, power outages

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility during an air raid, there are blackouts, no casualties, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

During the air alert , enemy targets attacked Prykarpattia. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged. Part of the city is partially without electricity - Onyshchuk wrote.

According to her, power engineers are already working to restore power supply.

"The fire that started at the crash site has been extinguished. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said the RMA head.

