05:00 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
03:49 PM
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Publications
Exclusives
In Kherson region, Russians killed two people and wounded six on November 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

In Kherson region, two civilians were killed and six more were wounded as a result of Russian attacks on November 7. The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crimes.

In Kherson region, Russians killed two people and wounded six on November 7

On November 7, 2025, two civilians were killed and six more were injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of artillery and drone attacks by the Russian army. The prosecutor's office opened a pre-trial investigation into war crimes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast with artillery, including rocket artillery, and drones.

As of 5:30 PM, it is known that two civilians died and six were injured as a result of enemy shelling. A resident of Kherson sustained injuries incompatible with life due to artillery shelling. In the village of Novovorontsivka, a man died due to a drone attack.

- the post says.

During the day, three residents of the regional center, one in Bilozirka, and two in Novovorontsivka also suffered from Russian aggression.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reports.

As a result of the attacks, private and apartment buildings, garages, and vehicles were damaged. A healthcare facility also suffered.

Recall

On the night of November 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 128 Shahed, Gerbera, and other attack UAVs. Defense forces shot down or suppressed 94 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Bilozerka
Shahed-136
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kherson