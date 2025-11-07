In Kherson region, Russians killed two people and wounded six on November 7

On November 7, 2025, two civilians were killed and six more were injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of artillery and drone attacks by the Russian army. The prosecutor's office opened a pre-trial investigation into war crimes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast with artillery, including rocket artillery, and drones.

As of 5:30 PM, it is known that two civilians died and six were injured as a result of enemy shelling. A resident of Kherson sustained injuries incompatible with life due to artillery shelling. In the village of Novovorontsivka, a man died due to a drone attack. - the post says.

During the day, three residents of the regional center, one in Bilozirka, and two in Novovorontsivka also suffered from Russian aggression.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reports.

As a result of the attacks, private and apartment buildings, garages, and vehicles were damaged. A healthcare facility also suffered.

Recall

On the night of November 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 128 Shahed, Gerbera, and other attack UAVs. Defense forces shot down or suppressed 94 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.