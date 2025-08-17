$41.450.00
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Russians attacked Kherson region with drones: a man was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Russian military attacked Bilozerka with a drone around 4:30 PM. A 32-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and is undergoing examination.

Russians attacked Kherson region with drones: a man was injured

Around 4:30 PM, Russian forces carried out a drone attack on Bilozerka, Kherson region. As a result of the strike, a 32-year-old man was injured and is currently undergoing medical examination. This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Approximately at 4:30 PM, Russian forces attacked Bilozerka with a drone. A 32-year-old man fell under the enemy's strike. The victim sustained a mine-explosive injury. Currently, medics are further examining him.

- states the post.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on August 15, Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson with artillery around 8:00 AM. Two men, aged 52 and 40, sustained explosive injuries and contusion.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Bilozerka
Kherson Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kherson