Russians attacked Kherson region with drones: a man was injured

Around 4:30 PM, Russian forces carried out a drone attack on Bilozerka, Kherson region. As a result of the strike, a 32-year-old man was injured and is currently undergoing medical examination. This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on August 15, Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson with artillery around 8:00 AM. Two men, aged 52 and 40, sustained explosive injuries and contusion.