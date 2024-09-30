In Kherson region enemy attacked critical infrastructure and buildings, leaving one dead and 12 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 17 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, killing 1 person and wounding 12, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Blahovishchenske, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Mykilske, Novovorontsovka, Mykhailivka, Odradokamyanka, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 18 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a garage, buses and private cars.

"One person was killed and 12 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

