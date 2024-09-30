ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72595 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104198 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168144 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138460 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143491 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139181 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182701 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112085 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173203 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104756 views

In Kherson region enemy attacked critical infrastructure and buildings, leaving one dead and 12 wounded

In Kherson region enemy attacked critical infrastructure and buildings, leaving one dead and 12 wounded

 • 21072 views

Occupants shelled 17 settlements in Kherson region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential buildings. As a result of the attacks, 1 person died and 12 were injured.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 17 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, killing 1 person and wounding 12, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Blahovishchenske, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Mykilske, Novovorontsovka, Mykhailivka, Odradokamyanka, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 18 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a garage, buses and private cars.

"One person was killed and 12 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

67 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack30.09.24, 08:42 • 17930 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
bilozerkaBilozerka
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
khersonKherson

